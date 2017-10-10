Play

Lengel was signed to the Browns' practice squad Tuesday.

Lengel spent the second half of the 2016 season with the Patriots, ending the year with two receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown. If the Browns suffer injuries to their tight end corps, Lengel has a good chance of getting called up to the active roster.

