Play

The Colts waived Lengel on Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.

Lengel signed with the Colts on Nov. 25 but didn't spend much time with the team, although he started Week 13's loss against the Titans. The Colts will move forward with Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox and Ross Travis.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories