Matthew Lengel: Waived by Cleveland
Lengel was waived by the Browns on Thursday.
Lengel appeared in only one game during the Browns' 2017 season, and did not see a single target. A 2016 stint with the Patriots makes up the majority of Lengel's NFL experience, where he recorded two receptions and a touchdown. The 6-foot-7, 265-pound tight end will spend the offseason working to earn a depth role with another team.
More News
-
Browns' Matthew Lengel: Receives promotion•
-
Matthew Lengel: Joins Browns' practice squad•
-
Matthew Lengel: Waived with injury designation•
-
Patriots' Matthew Lengel: Reverts to injured reserve•
-
Matthew Lengel: Waived/injured by New England•
-
Patriots' Matthew Lengel: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...