Lengel was waived by the Browns on Thursday.

Lengel appeared in only one game during the Browns' 2017 season, and did not see a single target. A 2016 stint with the Patriots makes up the majority of Lengel's NFL experience, where he recorded two receptions and a touchdown. The 6-foot-7, 265-pound tight end will spend the offseason working to earn a depth role with another team.

