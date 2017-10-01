Matthew Lengel: Waived with injury designation
Lengel (undisclosed) was waived from injured reserve Saturday, per the league's official transaction log.
Lengel will now be free to sign with another team, but his lack of experience likely won't have teams lining up to sign him. If he is signed, expect a depth tight end role with special teams duties attached.
More News
-
Patriots' Matthew Lengel: Reverts to injured reserve•
-
Matthew Lengel: Waived/injured by New England•
-
Patriots' Matthew Lengel: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Patriots' Matthew Lengel: Competes for depth TE role•
-
Patriots' Matthew Lengel: Undergoes offseason finger surgery•
-
Patriots' Matthew Lengel: Re-signs with Patriots•
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...