Lengel worked out for the Buccaneers on Tuesday, but the team ultimately elected to sign linebacker Sam Acho, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Lengel, who suffered a torn ACL during the final game of the 2018 regular season as a member of the Bengals, is now healthy enough to make an attempt to catch on with another team.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories