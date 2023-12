The Patriots cut Wright from their practice squad Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The 27-year-old kicker was brought in just over a week ago after Chad Ryland missed 35-yard field-goal attempts in back-to-back games, but the team has now decided to part ways with Wright. New England saw Ryland go three-for-three on extra-point attempts during Thursday night's win over the Steelers, so this move could be a vote of confidence for the first-year kicker.