Matthew Wright: Cut loose by Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh waived Wright on Saturday, Teresa Varley of Steelers.com reports.

Despite a solid preseason showing, the rookie lost out to incumbent Chris Boswell. NFL kickers often bounce around the league, so it is possible Wright could eventually land with another team.

