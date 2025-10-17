Matthew Wright: Dropped by Tennessee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wright was cut from the Titans' practice squad Friday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
The UCF product was elevated to Tennessee's active roster for the Week 6 loss to the Raiders while Joey Slye (calf) was sidelined with an injury. Wright was perfect in the loss, converting on his lone field-goal attempt and extra-point tries. Although Slye has practiced in a limited fashion this week, the Titans' decision to drop Wright suggests Slye will likely return from injury in the Week 7 matchup against the Patriots.
More News
-
Titans' Matthew Wright: Goes back to practice squad•
-
Titans' Matthew Wright: Impresses in Week 6•
-
Titans' Matthew Wright: Will kick for Tennessee in Week 6•
-
Titans' Matthew Wright: Set to kick for Titans on Sunday•
-
Matthew Wright: Joins Titans' practice squad•
-
Matthew Wright: Released by Carolina•