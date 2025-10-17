default-cbs-image
Wright was cut from the Titans' practice squad Friday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

The UCF product was elevated to Tennessee's active roster for the Week 6 loss to the Raiders while Joey Slye (calf) was sidelined with an injury. Wright was perfect in the loss, converting on his lone field-goal attempt and extra-point tries. Although Slye has practiced in a limited fashion this week, the Titans' decision to drop Wright suggests Slye will likely return from injury in the Week 7 matchup against the Patriots.

