Wright reverted to the Steelers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Wright played the last two games in place of Chris Boswell (groin). In that stretch, Wright connected on all three field-goal attempts and all five extra-point tries. If Boswell's healthy, he'll be the Steelers' starting kicker in Sunday's wild-card game against the Browns. Otherwise, Wright will get the nod again.
