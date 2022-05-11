Wright was released by the Jaguars on Wednesday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Wright's release comes after a season in which he appeared in 14 contests for Jacksonville, making 21 of 24 field-goal attempts, for an 88 percent conversion rate. The second-year pro took over for the released Josh Lambo in Week 4 last season, and never relinquished kicker duties. It would now appear that Ryan Santoso, who was signed in March after spending time with the Panthers and Lions last season, as well as undrafted free agent Andrew Mevis, will compete for Kicker duties for the Jags.