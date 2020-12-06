The Steelers are expected to elevate Wright from the practice squad to serve as their kicker Monday against Washington, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

A second-year pro out of Central Florida, Wright looks poised to make his NFL debut Week 13 after the Steelers downgraded top kicker Chris Boswell (hip) from questionable to doubtful for the contest. Wright's stint with the organization spans less than a week after he was signed to the practice squad Nov. 30, but he attended training camp with the Steelers in 2019. During his collegiate career, Wright converted 55 of 71 field-goal attempts (77.5 percent), with a long of 50 yards.