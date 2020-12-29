Wright reverted to the Steelers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Wright converted on all four of his point-after tries during Sunday's win over Indianapolis, though he was not afforded a field-goal attempt in the contest. The 24-year-old has been reliable over two appearances this season, knocking down all six of his PATs while draining his lone field-goal try of 37 yards Week 13 against Washington. As Chris Boswell continues to deal with a groin injury, there remains a chance of Wright being activated for Pittsburgh's regular-season finale at Cleveland.

