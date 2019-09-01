Matthew Wright: Released by Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh released Matthew Wright on Saturday, Teresa Varley of Steelrs.com reports.

Despite a solid preseason showing the rookie lost out to incumbent Chris Boswell. NFL kickers often bounce around the league so it is possible Wright could eventually land with another team.

