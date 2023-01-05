The Chiefs brought in Wright for a tryout Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Wright has spent the majority of the season either unsigned or on practice squads, though he's appeared in six games as a fill-in kicker for both Kansas City and Pittsburgh this season. The 26-year-old has been a reliable option, going 15-of-18 on his field-goal attempts while converting all 15 extra-point tries this season. With Chiefs starting kicker Harrison Butker dealing back spasms, coach Andy Reid said "there's a chance" the team could add an extra kicker ahead of Saturday's regular-season finale versus Las Vegas, according to Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star. Wright's familiarity with the team from when he filled in with Butker out due to an ankle injury for two games should make him a top candidate to serve as the team's potential emergency kicker Week 18.