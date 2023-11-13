The Panthers cut Farley on Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
A little over a week after originally signing with Carolina's active roster, Farley is already on his way out the door. He's now set to become a free agent assuming he's not picked up by another team during the current waiver period.
