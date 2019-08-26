Matthias Farley: Let go by Colts
The Colts waived Farley on Monday.
Farley appeared in 37 games for Indianapolis over three seasons, totaling 116 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 11 pass breakups. The 27-year-old saw a prominent role in the Colts' secondary in 2017, starting in 15 games and recording 928 defensive snaps while racking up 98 total tackles. Farley will now have the opportunity to find a similar role with another squad.
More News
-
Colts' Matthias Farley: Officially staying with Colts•
-
Colts' Matthias Farley: Receives tender offer•
-
Colts' Matthias Farley: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Colts' Matthias Farley: Nabs first interception•
-
Colts' Matthias Farley: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
Colts' Matthias Farley: Three tackles in season opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football prep: Deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Brown busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Duke a breakout star?
In the wake of Lamar Miller's ACL injury, Ben Gretch examines the Texans' options, including...
-
Ebron is still a top-12 Fantasy TE
Andrew Luck is gone and the Colts offense is going to change, but Dave Richard argues that...
-
Preseason Believe It or Not
Week 3 was wilder than we could have imagined. Heath Cummings tells you what you should be...
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...