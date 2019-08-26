The Colts waived Farley on Monday.

Farley appeared in 37 games for Indianapolis over three seasons, totaling 116 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 11 pass breakups. The 27-year-old saw a prominent role in the Colts' secondary in 2017, starting in 15 games and recording 928 defensive snaps while racking up 98 total tackles. Farley will now have the opportunity to find a similar role with another squad.

