Maurice Alexander: Back on practice squad
Oct 27, 2022
The Lions re-signed
Alexander to the practice squad Wednesday.
Alexander has already suited up for three games with Detroit this season, playing five snaps on offense (zero targets) and 21 snaps on special teams. The rookie now gets a chance to continue his development with the team.
