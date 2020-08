Alexander (calf) could draw interest from the Browns in the wake of Mack Wilson (knee) suffering a multi-week injury, Scott Patsko of Cleveland.com reports.

Alexander has played most of his career snaps at safety, but he appeared in seven contests as a weakside linebacker in Buffalo last season. A calf injury caused him to end the 2019 campaign on IR, but now that he's healthy Alexander could serve as an emergency option for the Browns.