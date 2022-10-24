The Lions waived Alexander on Monday.
Alexander was signed from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, though he was not targeted while playing five of his eight snaps on special teams in the contest. The 5-foot-11 wideout was activated for Detroit's previous two games to serve as the team's primary kick returner and logged just two offensive snaps in this span. The Lions will likely look to re-sign Alexander to the practice squad if he does not land an active-roster spot with a different team.