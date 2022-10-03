Alexander reverted to the Lions' practice squad Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Alexander served as Detroit's primary returner after being activated for Week 4, recording 62 yards on three kick returns over nine special-teams snaps. The 25-year-old wideout was not targeted over two offensive snaps played with Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and D.J. Chark (ankle) both sidelined. Alexander will be available for two more game-day elevations from the Lions' practice squad this season.