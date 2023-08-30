Walker was picked up by the Lions' practice squad Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.
Alexander caught three passes for 18 yards in two preseason games. He also averaged 23.4 yards per punt return, including a 95-yard touchdown. Alexander spent time on Detroit's practice squad last year and was called up for a brief stint late in the 2022 season.
