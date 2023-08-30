The Lions waived Alexander on Tuesday.
Alexander spent most of the 2022 season on Detroit's practice squad but remained with the club during the offseason on a reserve/future contract. He was unable to earn a spot on the team's 53-man roster, but it's possible he joins a practice squad again in 2023.
