Canady (thigh) was waived by the Ravens on Tuesday.

Canady was a victim of his own health as well as the De'Anthony Thomas signing. The 25-year-old racked up 21 tackles (19 solo) with an interception, three passes defensed and a forced fumble in five games with the Ravens,

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories