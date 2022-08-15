Ffrench was waived by the Chargers on Monday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Ffrench was one of five players let go by the Chargers on Monday as the team begins the process of shrinking down its 90-man offseason roster. The 2020 undrafted free agent was elevated from the Bolts' practice squad for three games between Weeks 9 and 16 last season, though he only played two offensive snaps over this span. Ffrench will now pass through waivers before hitting free agency, should he go unclaimed.