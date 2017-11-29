Fleming was signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad Tuesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fleming was with the team in training camp and recorded two tackles in the second preseason contest against the Jaguars. The rookie posted 78 tackles (63 solo), one interception, 15 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery over 27 college games. Fellow corner David Rivers was released from the practice squad to make room for Fleming.