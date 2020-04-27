Maurice French: Gets chance with Chiefs
French has agreed to terms on a contract with the Chiefs, Greg Rahe of KVOE.com reports.
French was passed over in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he'll now link up with Kansas City as a UDFA and get a shot to earn a reserve role. He notched a respectable 96 catches for 850 yards and four scores at Pittsburgh in 2019.
