Maurice Harris: Hits open market
The Redskins declined to tender Harris a contract for 2019 on Wednesday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports.
Harris' concussion history may have played a part in Washington's hesitance to re-sign him, but he'll reportedly set to draw interest from "a few" teams on the open market. He snagged 28 of 47 targets for 304 yards and zero touchdowns in 2018, with his best game coming Week 9 against Atlanta. Harris corralled 10 passes for a career-high 124 receiving yards in that contest.
