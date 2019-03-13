Harris was not tendered by the Redskins and will become an unrestricted free agent, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports.

Harris' concussion history may have played a part in Washington's hesitation to re-sign the Cal product, but Harris reportedly is still drawing interest from a "few" teams on the open market. Harris snagged 28 of 47 targets for 304 yards and zero touchdowns in 2018, with his best game coming in Week 9 against Atlanta when Harris corralled 10 passes for a career-high 124 receiving yards.