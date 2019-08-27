Maurice Harris: Released with injury settlement
The Patriots have released Harris (lower leg) with an injury settlement, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
As a result, once Harris is healthy he'll be free to sign with another team. The wideout looked like he may push for a role in the Patriots' offense this season, but his injury, combined with the return to the field of Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) led to Harris being the odd man out in the team's wideout corps.
