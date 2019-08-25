Maurice Harris: Set loose by Patriots
The Patriots waived Harris (lower leg) on Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
During joint practices with the Titans prior to a preseason Week 2 matchup, Harris picked up a lower-leg injury of unknown nature and severity, missing the Patriots' second and third exhibitions as a result. His drive for a roster spot was hindered further with fellow wide receivers Julian Edelman (NFI), Josh Gordon (NFI) and Demaryius Thomas (Achilles, PUP) all returning to practice in the past week. Harris will seek out a more palatable situation in which to make an impact on a receiving corps.
