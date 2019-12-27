Play

Harris has a workout with the Saints on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 27-year-old was let go by the Patriots with an injury settlement late in the preseason and has been unable to latch onto a new team during the regular season. Harris spent the first three seasons of his career in Washington and had 28 receptions for 304 yards over 12 games in 2018.

