Maurice Hurst: Diagnosed with heart condition at NFL Combine

Hurst will not work out at the NFL Combine after being diagnosed with a heart condition during his medical evaluation, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The Michigan product is set to undergo further testing this week and is expected to return to Indianapolis for a second medical checkup closer to the draft. This is a concerning development regardless for Hurst, who is considered to be a potential first-round selection. Schefter adds that Carolina's Star Lotulelei had an echocardiogram at his combine that showed a heart condition, but he was later cleared at the re-check. For Hurst, the testing over the next week should give some specifics on his condition and the medical re-check in Indianapolis will be the final hurdle.