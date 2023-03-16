Hurst (biceps) signed with the Browns on Wednesday, per Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report.
Hurst missed the entire 2022 season due to a torn biceps, and he played only two games in 2021. The defensive tackle had eight sacks and 76 tackles over the three preceding seasons.
More News
-
49ers' Maurice Hurst: Moved to injured reserve•
-
49ers' Maurice Hurst: Expected to miss 2022 season•
-
49ers' Maurice Hurst: Released, then re-signs with Niners•
-
49ers' Maurice Hurst: Signs extension with 49ers•
-
49ers' Maurice Hurst: Full practice Wednesday•
-
49ers' Maurice Hurst: Won't play Sunday•