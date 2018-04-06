Maurice Hurst: Not requested for second medical evaluation
Hurst, who received clearance from his heart condition last month, was not requested back for next week's NFL Combine re-checks, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
Hurst was diagnosed with a heart condition at the NFL Combine in early March but has already been cleared by cardiologists at Harvard and the University of Michigan. In fact, the former Wolverine was able to participate in his school's pro day March 23, where Hurst ran the 40-yard dash in 4.97 seconds -- a mark that would've been among the fastest of participating defensive tackles at the combine. While there could still be teams that are concerned with his health status, the fact Hurst wasn't called back for a re-check is nonetheless a positive development in regard his to his odds of hearing his name called on Day 1 of the upcoming draft.
