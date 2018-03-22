Maurice Hurst: Receives medical clearance
Hurst (heart) received clearance to play from cardiologists at Harvard and the University of Michigan, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. Hurst will participate in a full workout at Michigan's pro day Friday.
While teams may still factor in some level of additional risk for Hurst's medical profile after he was flagged for a heart condition at the combine, the fact that two high-level institutions declared him cleared is a decidedly positive development for him. His trajectory really is on a seemingly identical pattern to that of Star Lotulelei, who was flagged at the 2013 combine before receiving outside clearance, leading the Panthers to select him 14th overall. Barring further developments, Hurst would seem to have a good chance to land in the top 15 himself.
