Maurice Hurst: Scooped by Oakland

The Raiders selected Hurst in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 140th overall.

Hurst's long slide finally ended in the fifth round when the Raiders took him. The Michigan product was arguably a first-round talent on film, but medical concerns that were flagged at the combine may have played a part in his slide. Hurst was later cleared by doctors at Harvard and at Michigan, but it seems teams were still hesitant to spend an early round pick on him. Like many of the Raiders' draft picks, Hurst carries some uncertainty in addition to immense upside. Hurst racked up 14.5 tackles for loss from the defensive interior his senior season in Ann Arbor and could push Justin Ellis for playing time as a rookie.