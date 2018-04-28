Maurice Hurst: Scooped by Oakland
The Raiders selected Hurst in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 140th overall.
Hurst's long slide finally ended in the fifth round when the Raiders took him. The Michigan product was arguably a first-round talent on film, but medical concerns that were flagged at the combine may have played a part in his slide. Hurst was later cleared by doctors at Harvard and at Michigan, but it seems teams were still hesitant to spend an early round pick on him. Like many of the Raiders' draft picks, Hurst carries some uncertainty in addition to immense upside. Hurst racked up 14.5 tackles for loss from the defensive interior his senior season in Ann Arbor and could push Justin Ellis for playing time as a rookie.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...