The Raiders waived Hurst (calf) on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hurst has served as a key depth player along the Raiders' defensive line since joining the team in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but the addition of Quinton Jefferson this offseason made his spot on the roster expendable. As long as teams around the league aren't concerned about the calf injury that caused Hurst to sit out Week 17 last season, he could be claimed on waivers.
