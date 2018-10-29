Maurice Smith: Let go by Miami
Smith was waived by the Dolphins on Monday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Smith signed with the Dolphins earlier in October after having been waived, and will now once again be cut by the team. The depth safety will be free to search for a reserve role elsewhere in the league if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
