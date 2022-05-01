Borghi is expected to sign a deal with the Colts as an undrafted free agent, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

With Washington State, Borghi ran 127 times for 817 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 86 passes for 374 yards and four scores during the 2019 campaign but injuries derailed his junior year. When he returned for his senior season, he wasn't as big of a threat out of the backfield, but he still ran for 5.5 yards per carry. The top of the Colts' running back depth chart is set, but Borghi could latch on as a third-down back if he can contribute on special teams.