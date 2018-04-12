Max Bullough: Waived by Cleveland
Bullough was waived by the Browns on Thursday.
Bullough has not appeared in an NFL game since his 2016 season with Houston, where he played 240 snaps in relief of an injured Brian Cushing. Despite playing well during that time, Houston released Bullough following a suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Bullough failed to solidify a role on Cleveland's offseason roster, and will go through the league's waiver system.
