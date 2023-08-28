The Chargers are expected to waive Duggan, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Duggan was selected by the Chargers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2 quarterback played collegiately at TCU and is known for his standout athleticism. He recorded a 4.52-second 40 at the combine. However, he will now hit waivers, as he was unable to beat out Easton Stick for backup duties behind Justin Herbert. Should he clear waivers, which is not a given, he is a strong candidate to join LA's practice squad.