The Steelers waived Hurleman on Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Hurleman had a nice showing in the Steelers' preseason opener against the Jaguars on Aug. 9, finishing with two catches (on four targets) for 29 yards and a touchdown. He wasn't able to replicate that performance across the Steelers' final two exhibition games and didn't show enough in training camp to crack the 53-man roster. Assuming he clears waivers, the undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame will look to join a team in need of depth at wide receiver, though he could be invited back by the Steelers to join the team's practice squad.