The Steelers activated Hurleman (undisclosed) from the practice squad injured list Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Hurleman landed on the practice squad IL in mid-September due to an undisclosed injury. The Notre Dame product is now fully healthy, and he would be a candidate for elevation to the Steelers' active roster if the team needs more depth at running back. Hurleman has yet to play in a regular-season game since entering the NFL in May of 2025 as an undrafted free agent.