Max McCaffrey: Added to Green Bay practice squad
The Packers signed McCaffrey to their practice squad Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
McCaffrey turned in an impressive preseason for the Packers and made a compelling case for a roster spot, but was ultimately one of the team's final cuts. The Duke product quickly reached a deal with the Saints' practice squad before being signed onto the Jaguars' 53-man roster in September. McCaffrey appeared in five games for the Jacksonville, but was targeted just once during that span, gaining four yards on his lone reception before being waived last weekend. After clearing waivers, McCaffrey will return to the Packers, but will likely need an injury or two to hit the team's wideout ranks before being promoted to the active roster.
