Max McCaffrey: Let go by San Fran
McCaffrey was waived by the 49ers on Saturday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
McCaffrey joined the 49ers' active roster for the season finale in December and played a handful of offensive snaps. The 25-year-old spent the rest of the season on the practice squad and seems destined for a similar role this season, assuming he latches on elsewhere.
