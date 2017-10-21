McCaffrey was waived by the Jaguars on Saturday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

McCaffrey joined the Jaguars when Allen Robinson (knee) was placed on injury reserve after Week 1, but played a minimal role on offense with one reception for four yards on the season. The 23-year-old will likely end up on someone's practice squad if he clears waivers. Receiver Jaydon Mickens takes McCaffrey's place on the Jaguars' 53-man roster.