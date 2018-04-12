Tuerk was released by Arizona on Thursday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Tuerk was signed by Arizona in November of last season and went on to play just a single snap during the final half of the season. He isn't likely to be anything more than a backup in 2018, assuming he catches on with another team now that he's a free agent.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories