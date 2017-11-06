Max Tuerk: Signs with Arizona
The Cardinals signed Tuerk to a contract Monday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Tuerk, a 2016 third-round pick, proved to be a bust for the Chargers, with the team waiving him in October immediately after he was reinstated from a four-game suspension. The 23-year-old had been a member of Los Angeles' practice squad, but Tuerk will now move up to Arizona's 53-man roster after the team was in need of a depth option at center when Daniel Munyer (toe) was moved to injured reserve.
