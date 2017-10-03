Max Tuerk: Waived by Chargers
Tuerk was waived by the Chargers on Tuesday.
Tuerk was suspended for the first four games of the season after violating league policy on performance enhancing substances. Last season as a rookie he was inactive for all 16 games.
