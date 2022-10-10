The Cardinals re-signed Williams (knee) to the practice squad Monday.
Williams will stay in Arizona after being released by the team last Friday, recording zero targets over 53 offensive while playing 53 offensive snaps through the first four weeks of the season. The 28-year-old caught all but one of his 17 targets for 193 yards and a touchdown before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 5 last year. Williams will now be available for three game-day activations while on the Cardinals' practice squad.